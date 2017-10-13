One Person Rescued From Van After Crash in Poway

One person was rescued from a van and at least two were taken to the hospital after a crash in Poway Friday afternoon.

The van appeared to be from Sunshine Care, a care facility for seniors with dementia and Alzheimer’s, according to their website.

According to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department, the crash occurred at 4 p.m. on the 12700 block of Monte Vista Road, off Pomerado Road. The area is near the Sunshine Care facility as well.

At this time, it is unknown who was inside the van.

One person who was trapped was rescued from the van, SDSO said.

No other information was available.

