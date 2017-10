At least one person was killed in a crash Friday night in Escondido, police confirmed.

The crash occurred at 9:38 p.m. at e El Norte Parkway and N Ash Street.

One person was trapped inside the vehicle, Escondido police said. The person died on the scene.

A Sig Alert was issued for at least four hours.

No other information was available.

