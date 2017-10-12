One Killed in Campo Crash: CHP - NBC 7 San Diego
One Killed in Campo Crash: CHP

By Jaspreet Kaur

    One person was killed in a single vehicle crash in Campo Thursday night, the California Highway Patrol confirmed.

    The crash occurred around 3:31 p.m. on the 1600 block of Buckman Springs Road near Campo Elementary School.

    One person was ejected from the vehicle after it overturned, CHP said.

    It is unknown if anyone else was injured.

    No other information was available.

    Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

