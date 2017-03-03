One Injured in Santee House Fire | NBC 7 San Diego
One Injured in Santee House Fire

By Jaspreet Kaur

    At least one person was taken to the hospital after a house fire sparked in Santee Friday evening.

    According to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department (SDSO), the fire began at 5:17 p.m. on the 9400 block of Slope Street near Atlas View Drive.

    The fire was located inside the garage of a home, SDSO said.

    Nearby homes were also evacuated.

    At this point, the extent of injuries to the person is unknown.

    No other information was available.

    Check back for updates on this breaking news.

    Published 2 hours ago

