One Injured in Santee House Fire

At least one person was taken to the hospital after a house fire sparked in Santee Friday evening.

According to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department (SDSO), the fire began at 5:17 p.m. on the 9400 block of Slope Street near Atlas View Drive.

The fire was located inside the garage of a home, SDSO said.

Nearby homes were also evacuated.

At this point, the extent of injuries to the person is unknown.

No other information was available.

