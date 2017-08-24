One Dead in Crash Involving Motorcycle and Vehicle in Miramar

One person died after a crash involving a motorcyclist and a vehicle Thursday night in Mimarmar.

The crash occurred at 10:10 p.m. on the 6700 block of Nancy Ridge Drive, according to the San Diego Police Department (SDPD).

The motorcyclist was down in the middle of the street, police said.

At this time, it is unknown which party was fatally injured.

No other information was available.

