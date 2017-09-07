One person was taken into custody after a pursuit in the Kensington area of San Diego Thursday night.

The pursuit began on the northbound Interstate 15 from the Interstate 5 and ended on the 4700 block of Vista Street around 8:45 p.m., according to the San Diego Police Department (SDPD).

This was a possible stolen car.

Officers arrested one person, according to police.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.