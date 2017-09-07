One Arrested After Pursuit of Possible Stolen Vehicle in Kensington - NBC 7 San Diego
OLY-SD

One Arrested After Pursuit of Possible Stolen Vehicle in Kensington

By Jaspreet Kaur

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    One Arrested After Pursuit of Possible Stolen Vehicle in Kensington

    One person was taken into custody after a pursuit in the Kensington area of San Diego Thursday night.

    The pursuit began on the northbound Interstate 15 from the Interstate 5 and ended on the 4700 block of Vista Street around 8:45 p.m., according to the San Diego Police Department (SDPD).

    This was a possible stolen car.

    Officers arrested one person, according to police.

    No other information was available.

    Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

    Published 25 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC 7 San Diego anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices