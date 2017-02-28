Cars Trapped in Flooded Sorrento Valley Streets UP NEXT XCars Trapped in Flooded Sorrento Valley StreetsLinkEmbedCopyClose Link to this video http://www.nbcsandiego.com/news/local/Omari11PM0227_San-Diego-414939633.htmlCopyClose Embed this video <script type="text/javascript" charset="UTF-8" src="http://www.nbcsandiego.com/portableplayer/?cmsID=414939633&videoID=CkcfGdKlObGF&origin=nbcsandiego.com&sec=news&subsec=local&width=600&height=360"></script>Replay More videos (1 of 9)«»NBC 7's Omari Fleming reports on the flooding in Sorrento Valley that trapped several cars.Published 2 hours ago NEWSLETTERS Receive the latest local updates in your inboxEmailPrivacy policy | More Newsletters