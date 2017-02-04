It’s called “Operation Homeless Cookie” and its’ mission is to collect 30 boxes of Girl Scout cookies for local homeless people.

Demirae Humphrey, the seven-year-old Girl Scout who started the initiative, is collecting donations for the charity cookies. Donations for a box of S’mores or Toffee-tastic cookies are $6, and every other kind is $5.

Humphrey, who lives in Chula Vista, says while her goal is 30 boxes, she hopes she can raise enough for more, proving, as the Girl Scouts slogan reminds, what a girl can do.

San Diego Girl Scouts have been donating cookies to troops deployed overseas with “Operation Thin Mint” since 2002.