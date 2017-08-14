Crashed Bicyclist in Sycamore Canyon Complained of Head, Neck Pain: SDSO - NBC 7 San Diego
Crashed Bicyclist in Sycamore Canyon Complained of Head, Neck Pain: SDSO

By Samantha Tatro

    Norm Heath
    Video shows SDSO's ASTREA

    A bicyclist stuck in Sycamore Canyon was taken to a local hospital for head and neck pain Monday night.

    The call came in just after 7 p.m. of a bicyclist in distress, the San Diego County Sheriff's Department (SDSO) said.

    The department initially reported they would use their helicopter, ASTREA, to find the crashed bicyclist and evacuate the person. But the rescue was canceled, SDSO officials said.

    NBC 7 later confirmed with the department that a 45-year-old man had been airlifted.

    According to SDSO, ASTREA located the cyclist just a half hour after the call was made. The cyclist was taken to a local hospital for head and neck pain.

    The canyon is located in Poway, near Scripps Poway Parkway. 

    No other information was available.

    Published at 8:28 PM PDT on Aug 14, 2017 | Updated at 10:46 PM PDT on Aug 14, 2017

