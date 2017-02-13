Officials ID Victims in Jamacha-Lomita Triple Shooting

Three people were shot, one fatally, at a home on Armacost Road. NBC 7’s Liberty Zabala reports.

San Diego Police are investigating what led up to a triple shooting Saturday that ended in the death of one man and landed a couple in the hospital.

Andre Mims, 26, died from multiple gunshot wounds according to San Diego Police homicide investigators.

Mims was found inside a home at Armacost Road and Woodrow Avenue.

SDPD Lt. Mike Holden said officers were called to the home around 4:30 p.m. Saturday after several people reported a shooting.

Inside the home, officers discovered Andre's father, Quentin Mims, who also had suffered multiple gunshot wounds. The 47-year-old was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was recovering from his injuries.

Quentin Mims' girlfriend, Monique Santos, was also found shot several times. Santos, 39, was at Scripps Hospital in critical condition according to her aunt, Daesha Hatchett.

"She's a great person, and so I'm just shocked that this happened," Hatchett said Sunday. "She's still with us praise God."

Investigators do not believe there are any outstanding suspects at this time.