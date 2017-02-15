Officials ID Teen Killed Lemon Grove Home Invasion

A 15-year-old male was shot and killed by a homeowner during a Lemon Grove home invasion, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

On Tuesday, deputies released the identity of the person killed in the shooting on Edding Drive on February 7.

Initially, investigators described the person killed as 18 to 25 years old.

Now, deputies have identified the person as 15-year-old Derrick Harris, Jr.

Uncle: Man Shot in Bloody Struggle Inside Lemon Grove Home

(Published Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017)

Sheriff's homicide investigators said the homeowner used one of the intruders' guns to shoot Harris in the torso, killing him.

The homeowner's son was also injured in the shooting.

Investigators said Harris and a second suspect targeted the home.

“The suspects intentionally came to this home but we don't believe the victims knew the suspects," SDSO Homicide Detective Kenn Nelson said.

Multiple home security cameras in the area, including a door bell camera, appeared to show that a second suspect fled in a car parked near the house.

Sheriff's investigators said they do not have a description of the suspect or the car he was driving. But he is considered to be armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information about this incident can call the Homicide Detail at (858) 974-2321/after hours at (858) 565-5200 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.