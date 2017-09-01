After some debate, county and city officials are working together to place 30 portable hand washing stations around San Diego in an effort to curb the spread of a Hepatitis A outbreak.

Two of the hand washing stations were installed Friday, including one at Balboa Park and the other at Neil Good Day Center, according to officials.

Hepatitis A is a highly contagious liver infection that can cause liver disease and illness that lasts for months, sometimes resulting in death, according to the Health and Human Services Agency (HHSA).

There have been 378 cases of Hepatitis A recorded in San Diego since the onset of the outbreak, with 15 reported deaths and 263 hospitalizations, according to HHSA.

The disease is preventable with proper hand washing habits, such as washing before handling food and after using the bathroom, or by receiving a two-part vaccination against the disease.

Hepatitis A is primarily spread through person-to-person contact, usually in environments contaminated with fecal matter (like bathrooms), as well as having sex with someone with Hepatitis A, or touching objects or food handled by someone with the disease.

The demographics at high risk are the homeless and drug users, which account for approximately 70 percent of the recorded cases, according to officials. One in five of the people diagnosed with Hepatitis A also have Hepatitis C.

San Diego officials are working to spread awareness of the outbreak and educate the public on how to prevent it.

“The city continues to stand ready to support the county's Health and

Human Services Agency in its plans to provide vaccinations, sanitation and

education to San Diegans as we battle this outbreak,'' said Mayor Kevin Faulconer in a statement.

County officials recommend washing your hands for 20 seconds with soap and water and avoiding direct contact with door handles when exiting a public restroom, as well as not sharing food, drinks or smoking materials with other people.

The San Diego County’s public health officer also encourages food handlers to get the vaccination, which is available without a prescription at local pharmacies and from health care providers.

“A person who becomes infected with Hepatitis A may spread the disease to others before experiencing symptoms,” said Wilma Wooten, the County’s public health officer. “In an occupation such as handling food, workers may expose more members of the public than workers in other occupations."

Vaccines are also available for free to those without insurance at any of the county’s public health centers.

Symptoms of Hepatitis A include fever, jaundice, fatigue, loss of appetite, nausea, dark urine and stomach pain, according to HHSA. However, symptoms may not develop for up to 50 days after exposure, which is why practicing good hygiene is encouraged as a method to prevent spreading the disease to others.

For additional information, visit the HHSA website.