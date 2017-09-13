Raw video from the scene shows the center of Westview High School's campus encircled in police tape. Offensive symbols and language were discovered on the big "W." (Published 48 minutes ago)

The discovery of offensive graffiti spray painted on the campus of Westview High School prompted an investigation Wednesday.

School officials found the "W" in the center of the campus vandalized with distasteful symbols and provocative language. Campus security and custodians immediately covered the area to avoid exposing students to the scene.

It will cost an estimated $1,000 for repairs to the area, according to the Poway Unified School District.

The school reported the vandalism just before 7 a.m., said San Diego police. Law enforcement cordoned off the center of campus with yellow police tape.

Paint crews are working to repair the damage, said school officials.

"While the investigation and cleanup is underway, it is important our community knows that this is not the Wolverine Way," stated Principal Tina Zegler, in a letter to parents.

"The actions of this person or group of people do not reflect the pride we take in our campus and the safe learning environment that Westview High School and the Poway Unified School District strive to provide our students," continued Ziegler.

The principal asked any students with information that could help the investigation to contact her office.