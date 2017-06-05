Off-Duty Firefighter Rescues Near Drowning Victim in Vista

An off-duty firefighter rescued a teenager from the water, pulled him onto a pool deck and performed CPR until paramedics arrived, Vista Fire Department officials said.

The North County teenager was then airlifted to the hospital.

Vista fire officials said the incident occurred at The Wave water park in Vista Monday.

Just after 2:30 p.m., the teen was pulled to safety from the bottom of a six-foot deep pool area by a fellow swimmer, Vista Fire Department spokesperson Ned Vander Pol told NBC7.

The off-duty firefighter with Heartland Fire & Rescue, who was at the water park with his son, sprang into action to help.

Vander Pol said the firefighter pulled the teenager out of the water and immediately began to perform CPR.

Paramedics arrived minutes later and the teenager was eventually airlifted to Rady Children’s Hospital, a dispatcher with North Comm Fire confirmed.

The teen was reported to be conscious and breathing when he was taken to the hospital just after 3:00pm, Vander Pol said.

A spokesperson for Rady’s had no immediate update on the boy’s condition Monday night.

The Wave is operated by the City of Vista and is staffed with lifeguards hired by the City.