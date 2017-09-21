52-year-old Erin Riley-Carrasco is a vegan 'supermom' who does it all, PETA officials said.

Out of all the sexy vegans across the country, a woman hailing from Oceanside is one of six national finalists for People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals' (PETA) annual "Sexiest Vegan Over 50" contest.

Oceanside resident Erin Riley-Carrasco, 52, is among three women vying for the title. There are also three men competing amongst themselves. Two winners will be selected after the public votes on a man and woman through PETA's Facebook page.

While following a healthy vegan lifestyle, Carrasco has owned and managed a dance studio for the last 28 years, PETA officials said. The busy, vegan "supermom" seemingly does it all.

She's been an active member of PETA since she was 19 years old. Since then, Carrasco has protested at SeaWorld, racetracks, circuses, universities that experiment on animals, stores that sell fur and more.

According to PETA, Carrasco has spoken at City Council meetings to demand animal-friendly legislation. They say she's even helped her hairdresser go vegan.

"Erin Riley-Carrasco is a veteran animal rights proponent who inspires everyone she meets to live healthfully and practice kindness to animals," said PETA Executive Vice President Tracy Reiman, in a statement. "Each of the finalists in PETA Prime's Sexiest Vegan Over 50 contest is a testament to how sexy vegans of all ages are, inside and out."

Voting will close next Wednesday at 5 p.m., and PETA will announce the winners on Oct. 4.

Those who are crowned the 'Sexiest Vegans' will receive a 10-day luxury Carribean cruise. More details are available about the contest on PETA's website.