Oceanside Woman Named PETA's 'Sexiest Vegan Over 50'

52-year-old Erin Riley-Carrasco is a vegan 'supermom' who does it all, PETA officials said.

An Oceanside woman was named People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals' "Sexiest Vegan Over 50" Thursday.

Erin Riley-Carrasco, 52, earned the title for sexiest female. A New York elementary school teacher was named sexiest male.

While following a healthy vegan lifestyle, Carrasco has owned and managed a dance studio for the last 28 years, PETA officials said.

She's been an active member of PETA since she was 19 years old. Since then, Carrasco has protested at SeaWorld, racetracks, circuses, universities that experiment on animals, stores that sell fur and more.

Those crowned the 'Sexiest Vegans' receive a 10-day luxury Carribean cruise according to PETA's website.