Oceanside Man Killed in Motorcycle Crash | NBC 7 San Diego
Oceanside Man Killed in Motorcycle Crash

By Jaspreet Kaur

    Family and friends are mourning the death of a 36-year old Oceanside man killed after he was thrown from his motorcycle in a crash on Thursday.

    Jeremiah Ledesma died on Thursday evening from multiple blunt force injuries, according to the Medical Examiner’s report.

    He was heading southbound on El Camino Real, just south of Fire Mountain Road when he collided into a car that made a U-turn in front of him. Ledesma crashed into the passenger side of the car and was thrown from his motorcycle.

    Oceanside police said he was taken to a local hospital but later died from his injuries.

    According to friend Anthony Cartagena, Ledesma served in the U.S. Marine Corps and was a loving father and husband.

    "We didn't serve together, we just knew each other. Part of the same motorcycle club—that's how we met and bonded,” Cartagena said.

    He said Ledesdma was a lifetime member of the Real Riders MC in San Diego.

    The motorcycle club has planned a memorial run for him, starting at 3760 Misson Avenue at 12 p.m. and ending at the Eternal Hills Mortuary on S El Camino Real where Ledesma’s memorial service will be held.

    Published at 10:34 PM PST on Feb 6, 2017

