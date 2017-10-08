Oceanside Lifeguards Rescue Man After Watercraft Accident

A man was thrown off his personal watercraft and washed into rocks after hitting an Oceanside harbor jetty Saturday.

At approximately 1 p.m., Oceanside lifeguards, fire department and Harbor Police were sent to rescue a man in his early 20s who was caught between high surf and rocks of the north harbor jetty, according to a report from the deputy fire chief.

When rescue teams found the man he was in severe distress and suffering multiple injuries. Lifeguards removed the man from the rocks then lowered him to a lifeguard watercraft.

The man was transported to a waiting ambulance and taken to the Camp Pendleton hospital, where he was then transported to Scripps La Jolla Trauma Center by air.

There is no further information available on the condition of the patient.