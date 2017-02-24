Man Killed in Oceanside Shooting: PD

A man was critically wounded in a shooting at Cassidy and South Myers streets in Oceanside on Feb. 24.

A man died Friday morning at a local hospital after being wounded in a shooting in Oceanside, police confirmed.

Oceanside Police Department (OPD) Lt. Valencia Saadat told NBC 7 that shots were fired around 4:45 a.m. near Cassidy and South Myers streets in Oceanside, near the Coastal Rail Trail. When officers arrived, they discovered a man on the street, suffering from gunshot wounds. No weapon was found at the scene.

The victim was taken to Scripps La Jolla Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries at 5:30 a.m., Saadat said.

The investigation is ongoing. Saadat said officers have been speaking with residents in an effort to track down clues on how or why the shooting occurred. The lieutenant said this is an otherwise quiet neighborhood.

Witnesses told police they saw suspects fleeing from the area at the time of the shooting in a white car. Saadat said officers are investigating all leads in this case.

OPD Lt. Adam Knowland said the victim is a man in his 40s. His name has not yet been released. At this point, Knowland said it is too early in the investigation to determine whether this shooting was gang related or whether this was a targeted attack.