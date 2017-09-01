Oceanside Bicyclist Fatally Struck by Car in Bike Lane

A bicyclist was struck and killed in Oceanside by a car when the driver swerved into the bike lane Thursday.

At approximately 10:55 a.m., police responded to a serious injury collision off State Route 76 (SR 76), according to the Oceanside Police Department.

The victim was identified as 70-year-old Paul Cornish of Wildomar, Calif.

Cornish was hit by a 2001 Honda Accord while traveling westbound on SR 76. He was riding in the designated bike lane, according to a police report.

Officers began cardiopulmonary resuscitation on the cyclist before he was transported to Palomar Hospital with serious injuries, where he was later declared deceased, according to a police report.

The driver, Felix Ruizbazan, 25, remained on the scene but was arrested for multiple misdemeanor warrants and driving on a suspended license.

Officers later discovered that Ruizbazan’s car was an unreported stolen vehicle.

Ruizbazan is being held in police custody without bail, pending an arrangement.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.

Anyone with information or who may have seen the collision is asked to call Accident Investigator David Paul at (760) 435-4431.