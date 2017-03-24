Oceanside Art Walk Preps Artists-In-Progress

The Oceanside Friends of the Arts nonprofit will focus on artist and audience collaboration at its next First Friday Art Walk in downtown Oceanside, according to a statement.

On April 7 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. attendees of the Art Walk can help create commemorative pieces for Oceanside in Artist Alley, Oceanside.

Over 300 artists attended the monthly events in 2016, but this year Oceanside Friends of the Arts wanted to try something more interactive and fun, according to Oceanside Friends of the Arts President Susan Brown.

“We really wanted to try something new and different this time to encourage our attendees to participate in the Art Walk and let them add their mark to the Oceanside art scene,” said Brown.

Every month will feature a different theme, and this month will be abstract art, said Brown.

The artists will pencil in a design on the canvas, and anyone can go up and add their touch to the work, even painting over what is already there. Art supplies will be provided.

“We’ve never had anything like this, where the public can be involved other than just looking at the artwork,” said Brown.

At the end of the event, artists will put the finishing touch and it will be photographed and made available for purchase as postcards or notecards with envelopes at fundraising events.

Each picture will have the designator with where, when and why the image was created.

The actual canvas will be auctioned off at a fundraiser, or used as a commemorative piece for a location in Oceanside, said Brown.

The Oceanside Friends of the Arts was created in 2016 to promote Oceanside and its surrounding communities as a popular art culture destination, and to demonstrate the importance of art, according to a statement.

All proceeds will go to supporting First Friday Art Walk and scholarships for high school graduates interested in furthering their art education, according to a statement from Oceanside Friends of the Arts.

The event is free and open to all ages.