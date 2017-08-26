The scene of the accident in Ocean Beach Saturday that left a homeless man with several broken bones. The city worker did not see the man lying in the grass.

A homeless man was badly injured Saturday when a City of San Diego worker in a pick-up truck accidentally ran the man over as he lay on a grassy area in Ocean Beach.

The city employee, who’s with the San Diego Parks and Recreation Department, was emptying trash bins and loading his truck at around 9:45 a.m. on a lawn in front of Brighton Avenue and Spray Street. As he worked at the rear of the truck, a homeless man was lying on the grass a few feet away from the vehicle, the San Diego Police Department (SDPD) said.

The city worker didn’t see the man and, as he got into the truck and drove forward, he ran over him.

Police said the victim, who is 55 years old, suffered a broken femur, a broken arm and a dislocated shoulder. He was taken to UCSD Medical Center.

No one else was hurt in the accident. The investigation is ongoing, with the SDPD trying to determine whether the man was lying on the grass before the worker arrived in his truck, or whether he lay down after the truck parked.

According to witnesses, the victim has problems with his vision and may not have seen the truck next to him.

As of 12:15 p.m., the victim’s condition was unknown; his name was not released.