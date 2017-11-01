National City Police Arrest Nude Man in U-Haul Truck

National City police arrested a man early Wednesday morning after encountering him naked and in a stolen vehicle.



At approximately 2:51 a.m., the National City Police Department responded to two separate calls regarding a man yelling and laughing from the driver's seat of a U-Haul on the 2000 Block of N Avenue, near Butterfly Park.

When police arrived on scene they found a 49-year-old National City resident inside the truck completely naked. A record check of the vehicle showed it was stolen.

The man was arrested and booked into County Jail for possession of a stolen vehicle.



