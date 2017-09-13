North Park Residents Petition City To Clean Up Park

North Park residents are taking action over a park they say is unsafe, and have brought their concerns to city leaders.
Residents say the North Park Community Park has become an unofficial homeless encampment, and is unsafe because of rampant drug use, crime and violence.
Parents tell NBC7 they are afraid of bringing their children to the park, especially at night.
Residents have given Councilman Chris Ward a petition, calling on the city to clean up North Park Community Park, located near Idaho Street and Polk Avenue.
Ward has requested additional police patrols and advocated for more resources to address homelessness.
Published 13 minutes ago | Updated 8 minutes ago