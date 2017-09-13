North Park Residents Petition City To Clean Up Park





North Park residents are action over a park they say is unsafe, and are taking their concerns to city leaders.

Residents say the North Park Community Park has become an unofficial homeless encampment, and is unsafe for children because of rampant drug use, crime and violence.

People who live near the park tell NBC7 they want to be able to visit the park, without worrying about being robbed or accidentally speared by used hypodermic needles.

Residents have given Councilman Chris Ward a petition calling on the city to clean up the park.

Ward has requested additional police patrols and expressed his hope the new ball field on the property will help.

North Park residents are taking action over a park they say is unsafe, and have brought their concerns to city leaders.

Residents say the North Park Community Park has become an unofficial homeless encampment, and is unsafe because of rampant drug use, crime and violence.



Parents tell NBC7 they are afraid of bringing their children to the park, especially at night.



Residents have given Councilman Chris Ward a petition, calling on the city to clean up North Park Community Park, located near Idaho Street and Polk Avenue.

Ward has requested additional police patrols and advocated for more resources to address homelessness.

