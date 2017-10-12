NBC 7's Audra Stafford reports on a possible string of attempted auto thefts by a tow truck driver. (Published 3 hours ago)

A North Park man has a warning for neighbors after a strange encounter with a tow truck driver.

Carlo Toribio said he looked out his front window Wednesday evening and saw a man walking around his car.

“I don't remember exactly, but something made me be absolutely sure that he was gonna tow my car," Toribio said.

Toribio grabbed his keys, ran outside and asked the driver why he was preparing to tow his car.

He said the driver told him his mother had called and said he needed a tow because they couldn’t find the keys.

“I said, my mom lives in Mexico, like she would never do that, she would call me first, and plus, I have the keys," he told NBC 7.

The tow truck driver had a backup story.

"He said oh, you know what, there's two cars that look just like this," he recalled.

Then the driver took off.

“It seemed pretty shady to me,” Toribio said.

Toribio posted about the strange encounter on NextDoor, to warn others who live in the area to be on the lookout for anything suspicious.

Several people commented on the post, saying there have been similar incidents in the area, and another warning was posted on NextDoor earlier this week, about an incident in University Heights.

Toribio said he wrote down the tow truck’s license plate number and filed a report with San Diego Police over the phone.

So far, SDPD has not been able to locate that report for NBC 7.