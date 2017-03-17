North Park Gang Member Sentenced for Sex Trafficking

A North Park gang member was sentenced Friday for his involvement in a racketeering conspiracy, according to the San Diego District Attorney’s (DA) Office.

The racketeering involved sex trafficking of minors, robbery and drug sales, according to the DA.

Robert “Pimpsy” Banks III, was sentenced to 85 months in prison and three years of supervised release.

“Because of today’s sentence, this gang member will no longer be able to subject women and girls to pain, humiliation and suffering associated with sex trafficking,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Alana W. Robinson.

In 2016 prosecutors proved Banks worked with others to form a criminal network to sell drugs, sex traffic multiple 15 and 16-year-old victims, and commit robbery for a North Park street gang.

“Unfortunately, more gangs are expanding from traditional pursuits like drug dealing into [sex trafficking],” said Robinson. “These gangsters are preying on our most vulnerable youth, and we are using every law enforcement resource to keep our children and our communities safe from these predators.”

A jury found Banks and co-defendant Tony “Lil’ Play Doh” Brown guilty.

In 2014, Banks and Brown were charged along with 22 other defendants as part of an ongoing investigation into the criminal enterprise in North Park.