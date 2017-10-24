NBC 7's Rory Devine shares the latest update on the fatal crash off the southbound interstate 15 that killed three people. (Published Friday, Aug. 11, 2017)

None of the three people killed in a pursuit crash on Interstate 15 in August were wearing seatbelts, according to Medical Examiner reports obtained by NBC 7 San Diego.

Israel Caballero, 18, a U.S. Citizen, Gloria Lopez-Lopez, 15, a Mexican national and Raul Quiroz-Quiroz, 20, a Mexican national, were all killed when an SUV tried to outrun law enforcement authorities in a pursuit along southbound I- 15 on August 10.

U.S. Border Patrol agents first began pursuing the car because they noticed the car "acting suspiciously" on I-15, according to the ME's report. When they ran the plate, they learned an individual associated with the car was a wanted suspect in a homicide, according to the report.

However, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials later confirmed none of the people in the suspect's vehicle was wanted in a homicide investigation.

3 Killed In Crash During CBP Pursuit

NBC 7's Elena Gomez has the latest update on a car crash off the southbound interstate 15 that killed three people in Rancho Bernardo. (Published Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017)

The car was driving over 100 miles per hour during the pursuit, according to the ME report. As the car passed someone on the right shoulder of the freeway, the driver veered to the left and lost control, crossing several lanes and swerving before it struck the guard railing and went over the side of the interstate near Rancho Bernardo, federal officials said.

None of the occupants inside were wearing seatbelts, the ME's report said.

A 22-year-old man from San Juan Bautista, Mexico was the only survivor, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The collision and investigation prompted a SigAlert along the I-15 corridor for hours, affecting thousands of people.