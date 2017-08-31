NBC 7's Katia Lopez-Hodoyan was in the media scrum when U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Department of Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly addressed the border, sanctuary states and more. (Published Friday, April 21, 2017)

The Trump administration has awarded contracts to four companies to build four prototypes for his border wall in San Diego.

No local San Diego companies were selected.

Construction of the prototypes -- all proposed concrete walls -- will begin in San Diego this fall. The prototypes will be between 18 to 30 feet high.

Once those selections are evaluated, authorities will decide which company will build the new border wall, set to run hundreds of miles along the U.S.-Mexico border.

Caddell Construction of Montgomery, Ala., Fisher Sand & Gravel Co., DBA Fisher Industries of Tempe, Ariz., Texas Sterling Construction Co., of Houston, Texas and W.G. Yates & Sons Construction of Philadelphia, Pa. were all selected.

"This is the first tangible result of the action planning that has gone on," Ronald Vitiello, Acting Deputy Commissioner of the U.S. Customs and Border Protection, told NBC News.



CBP is providing few details of the concrete prototypes and says funding for four other prototypes for a see-through structure will be awarded next week.

The prototypes will cost a total of $3.6 million. The companies have up to 30 days to build their prototypes along the border in San Diego.

Trump made the construction of the wall his signature issue in the presidential campaign. He promised that Mexico would pay for it, but Mexico has refused.

Trump is now demanding that Congress fund the wall and has threatened to shut the government if it doesn't do so.

