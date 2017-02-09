No ID for Man Killed in Lemon Grove Home Invasion

The man shot and killed in a Lemon Grove home invasion has not been identified, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

The man, described as 18 to 25 years old, was shot and killed Tuesday just after 2 a.m. when he and another man entered a home on Edding Drive.

Sheriff's homicide investigators said the homeowner used one of the intruders guns to shoot the man in the torso, killing him.

The homeowner's son was also shot in the incident. He was transported to Scripps Mercy Hospital for treatment.

David Marquez, an uncle of the man shot and injured, told NBC 7 he is angry and frustrated over the violence thrust upon his family.

"A person has the right to defend his family, his house, regardless of who it is,” Marquez said.

Investigators said the two armed men targeted the home.

“The suspects intentionally came to this home but we don't believe the victims knew the suspects," SDSO Homicide Detective Kenn Nelson said.

At this point of the investigation, detectives believe the homeowner was protecting his son when he took one of the suspects' guns and used it. He was questioned by investigators but is not in custody.

Multiple home security cameras in the area, including a door bell camera, appeared to show that a second suspect fled in a car parked near the house.

Sheriff's investigators said they do not have a description of the suspect or the car he was driving. But he is considered to be armed and dangerous.

Homicide detectives plan to release images of clothing worn by the man killed in the incident in an attempt to identify him.

Anyone with information about this incident can call the Homicide Detail at (858) 974-2321/after hours at (858) 565-5200 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.