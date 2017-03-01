A rendering of the Oceanside East Target, a new store coming to Oceanside this fall.

By the time fall rolls around, Oceanside will be home to a new Target store – the second in the community as the retail giant makes a push to add stores in dense suburban areas.

Target announced this week plans to open a single-level, 89,000-square-foot store in Oceanside, at the Mission Marketplace shopping center located at 471 College Boulevard, near the north side of Highway 76.

A rendering of the project was released, depicting the sprawling store, which will be known as the Oceanside East Target. The store is expected to open by November.

Target says this will be the company’s 22nd store in San Diego County and one of 30 new stores nationwide that the company plans to open this year. This is the only new Target store opening this year in San Diego County.

The company is currently prioritizing “new store growth in dense suburban areas” where customers can drop in and quickly get what they need.

To that end, the Oceanside East Target will include essentials across all departments: apparel for the family; baby care products; toys; a grocery section with fresh produce, grab-and-go items and packaged goods; home décor; furniture; health, beauty and personal care items; electronics; entertainment and sporting goods.

The store will also include services like a CVS Pharmacy and a Starbucks, and Target Mobile and order pickup, allowing customers to buy items online and pick them up in the store.

Oceanside Mayor Jim Wood said a second Target is much-needed in the community and a welcome addition.

“There is a real need to have more great retailers that provide a variety of products for our residents,” Wood said in a press release. “The City of Oceanside is undergoing a renaissance with new restaurants, activities and retail stores like Target expanding in Oceanside.

“Target’s plan for Mission Marketplace recognizes the growth along the busy Highway 76 corridor and their desire to serve this tremendous consumer base,” added John Hickman, Managing Director of the Mission Marketplace San Diego Division for NewMark Merrill Companies.