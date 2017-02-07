A family in Encinitas is amped for their new business venture: a boutique motel inspired by the cool, laid-back surf culture that makes San Diego’s North County a favorite spot among surfers.

Brothers and avid surfers Nikki and Sander Harth, along with their parents, will soon open Surfhouse, a surf-inspired boutique motel located at 960 North Coast Highway 101.

Feelin' the Leucadia 💙from our neighbors @coffee_coffee_leucadia today! So stoked to be a part of this community! See everyone Feb. 11 for our open house, 2-5p! #loveleucadia #sharethestoke #surfhouseadventures A photo posted by Surfhouse Adventures (@surfhouseadventures) on Feb 1, 2017 at 8:14pm PST

An open house is planned for Saturday, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., so locals and visitors can check out the digs at the prime location. Fittingly, poke bowls and fish tacos will be served at the celebration.

“This corner is the central hub of the Leucadia surf community,” Sander told NBC 7.

The motel, located just one block from the beach and local eateries, features eight rooms, each named after well-known surf breaks in San Diego, from Grandview in Leucadia to Seaside in Solana Beach.

“Each room has custom art work [that ties into its theme],” Nikki, who will serve as the on-site manager at Surfhouse, explained.

The motel is currently in its final stages of construction. The Harth brothers said they should be ready to open for business later this month. All bookings will be done through airbnb; potential guests can begin the booking process by visiting the Surfhouse Adventures website here.

The Harth brothers, who both also work as surf instructors, said Surfhouse will also offer guests surf lessons and tours on the water – the “expedition” portion of the family business.

“We want guests to experience the California lifestyle – not just stay here,” Sander added.