SDUSD Unveils New School Construction Projects

An image of the New School Stanley E. Foster School of Engineering, Innovation and Design facility under construction.

A new schedule of construction projects will be announced Tuesday at the San Diego Unified School District board meeting.

Earlier in the day, Board of Education President Richard Barrera provided an update on work funded by Propositions S and Z.

More than 110 projects have been completed so far at a cost of $1.32 billion. The district has built 53 new buildings and replaced 371 portable classroom buildings.

Among the projects is the new School Stanley E. Foster School of Engineering, Innovation and Design facility at Kearny High School. Instructors and students will have access to items like computer design tools and 3-D printers. It's scheduled to be open in Fall 2017.

"We are investigating in state-of-the-art technology," Barrera said. "We're investing in preparing students to develop the skills today for the careers they're going to need in the future."

A new three-story classroom building is planned for Hoover High School along with a performing arts center.

Crawford High School is getting a new athletics facility as well as a performance hall. Nearby, Mann Middle School will soon have a new three-story classroom building.

“When you drive through that neighborhood, those schools are going to look a lot different in the next few years,” said Chief Facilities Planning and Construction Officer Lee Dulgeroff.

Barrera said one of the projects to be funded in 2017 will be a $30 million renovation of the San Diego High School property.

He said the oldest middle school in San Diego, Memorial Middle School, will be rebuilt. At the same time, a new career pathway themed high school will be constructed on the same campus, Barrera said.

Wilson Middle School in City Heights will also be rebuilt, he said.

There has also been an effort to get classrooms equipped with air conditioning.

“We’ve air conditioned 2,030 of our hottest classrooms so far in 66 schools,” Dulgeroff said. “By 2019, we’ll have completely air conditioned the entire school district.”

Prop. S, passed in 2008, is a 23-year capital facilities program that is funded by a $2.1 billion general obligation bond measure. In 2012, voters passed Prop. Z which is a 15-year capital facilities program funded by a $2.8 billion general obligation bond measure.