Shopping in two San Diego-area cities is about to become just a little pricier as elevated sales and use tax rates go into effect come April.

The new rates, the result of voter-approved initiatives in several cities and counties, will take effect in the City of Chula Vista and the City of Del Mar come April 1, according to the State Board of Equalization.

In Chula Vista, the tax rate will go from 7.75 percent to 8.25 percent.

In Del Mar, the rate will rise from 7.75 to 8.75 percent.

The raise in rates will only apply within city limits. The Countywide tax rate will still apply to all cities and unincorporated areas within San Diego County.

