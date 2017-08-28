A new park will soon be open to the public in the Mid-City and City Heights area, according to a statement from San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer.

A ribbon cutting ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday at the park’s location, 5024 Wightman Street, to commemorate the opening of the park.

Wightman Street park was a $3.4 million project to transform the area into a place for the whole San Diego community to enjoy, according to the statement.

The park has a children’s play area, a basketball court, picnic areas, walking trail and walkways compliant to the Americans with Disabilities Act standards, according to the park description in the statement.

Drought tolerant landscape and an improvement to the Auburn Creek drainage flow were also among the area's improvements.

In 2016, Faulconer pledged to complete 50 new parks within five years. This is the 11th completed, according to the statement.