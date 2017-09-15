New Name Proposed for San Diego's Qualcomm Stadium

What used to be the home of San Diego's former NFL team may soon have a new name.

In August, NBC 7 reported the naming rights for what was called "The Q" were up for grabs.

Fox Sports College Properties accepted bids on behalf of the City of San Diego up until September 1.

San Diego County Credit Union has bid $500,000 for "SDCCU Stadium."

The San Diego City Council will be asked to accept the deal and rename the stadium at a meeting next Tuesday, according to the docket.

If approved, the city would retain 75 percent of the revenue ($375,000) per the sponsorship agreement with Fox Sports Net.



San Diego State University had hoped to announce the results before its September 16 game against Stanford University.

San Diego State University Aztecs football home games will be played at the stadium on Sept. 30, Oct. 14 and 21, and Nov. 18 and 25.

The stadium is the site for concerts by U2 and Coldplay on Sept. 22 and Oct. 8 respectively.

The stadium offers 70,500 seating capacity, public transportation on site, massive parking lot and location close to major freeways. However, it's old and lacks video board and messaging capability.