The San Diego International Airport has added its first-ever cosmetics kiosk to its lineup of shopping spots: a little counter offering MAC makeup.

The 400-square-foot kiosk, located in Terminal 2 West, is now officially open to travelers. It’s the San Diego Airport’s only standalone high-end cosmetics shop, joining a healthy list of more than 80 shops and restaurants at the airport.

According to the San Diego Airport Authority, the kiosk – which is operated by well-known travel retailer, Duty Free Partners – sells makeup services, fragrances and, fittingly, travel-sized versions of MAC products.

Terminal 2 is already home to a host of pampering and name-brand shopping stops for travelers, including Be Relax Spa (Gates 26 and 36), Duty Free Americas (Gate 21) and Brooks Brothers (security corridor), to name a few.