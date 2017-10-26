New Jackie Robinson Family YMCA Set To Open In Southeast San Diego

The Southeast San Diego community will celebrate the opening of the new Jackie Robinson Family YMCA Thursday morning.

The renovated 45,000 square-foot, full-service YMCA will be at the same location it’s been on since 1943, at 151 YMCA Way, but the new building will be able to serve more families.

The hope is the expanded facility will be a new "safe haven" for the community.

The Jackie Robinson Family YMCA will have a new baseball and tee-ball field, and gymnasium boasting two basketball courts.

Also included: a state-of-the-art fitness and wellness center; community multi-purpose room; child watch and kid’s center; intergenerational program space, teen/technology center; a member lounge and more.

City of San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer and several elected officials will attend the ribbon cutting celebration Thursday.

The project cost $26 million. Funding came from key community supporters.

The redevelopment project has been long in the works. Construction began in May 2016.

Residents have told NBC 7 they welcome the project, and hope the YMCA will be a positive outlet for children and families in a community that is often underserved.

The public grand opening is Saturday.