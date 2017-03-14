New Image Released of Proposed Mission Valley Soccer Stadium

Some locals are in favor of the plan and others simply have no knowledge of itl. NBC 7's Artie Ojeda heard from both sides.

'Soccer City SD' Plan Would Have $2.8B Economic Impact, Create More Than 25,000 Jobs: Independent Analysis

Developers proposing a 30,000 seat soccer stadium in Mission Valley released an image of the concept Tuesday as they prepare to begin collecting signatures to put the concept on the ballot.

The group, FS Investors, is hoping the City of San Diego will approve its plan to bring soccer to the site occupied by Qualcomm Stadium. The land is up for grabs after Dean Spanos moved his professional football team to Los Angeles.

The so-called "Soccer City SD" project would include nearly 5,000 residential units, two hotels, office space, and a 55-acre river park along with the soccer stadium.

On Wednesday, signature gatherers will begin to asking voters to help put the proposed development on the ballot.

The project is likely to face challenges from other developers and environmental groups.

FS Investors, the group behind the project, is hoping the city will bypass a public vote and fast track the project by the end of summer.

Major League Soccer (MLS) will decide by the fall on whether San Diego will be awarded a franchise.