New Details Emerge in Construction Worker's Murder in Oceanside

A security guard said he noticed something strange just hours before a construction worker was found dead inside a trailer in Oceanside.

The victim's body was found in a trailer behind million dollar homes being built on Windward Way just after 5 a.m. Thursday.

Usually there's a security guard who stays on the property to make sure nothing is damaged or stolen.

Thursday night, NBC 7 spoke to the security guard, Rick Wood.

Wood said he did not get back to the construction site until about 11:00 p.m. Wednesday.

Two construction workers were in charge of security until Wood made it back.

Wood’s trailer is just steps away from the trailer the victim and another worker had been sleeping in.

He said when he came back, he noticed something strange--the front gate was unlocked.

"The door was open on the trailer," he told NBC 7. "I thought they opened the door to see if I was opening the gate. So, I figured since the door was open they must have checked everything so I went ahead and checked out."

A few hours later, Wood said he woke up to police knocking on his door.

The worker in the other trailer had found the man's body and called authorities. Detectives found a thin trail of blood inside and outside the trailer.

Oceanside police identified the victim to be a 37-year-old man. They have not released his name, pending notification of next of kin.

So far, no arrests have been made.