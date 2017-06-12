New Carlsbad Trampoline Park to Open in July

A new Carlsbad trampoline park will be hiring more than 60 employees as they prepare to open in July.

The House of Air, a 32,000 square foot trampoline park, will have 4,000 square feet of open trampoline space and two dodge ball courts when it opens, according to a statement from House of Air General Manager Dave Ogilvie.

The park will also feature a 30-foot rock climbing tower and free-fall zone, among other elements.

“We’re very excited to bring something this awesome to North County,” said Ogilvie in a statement. “Our motto is safety first. Awesome second. And we will have plenty of both.”

House of Air caters to recreational, fitness, and group activities, including birthdays and corporate events, according to its website.

Ogilvie said the House of Air is in the process of hiring staff and is looking to bring about 60 new jobs to the Carlsbad area.

More information can be found at the House of Air website.