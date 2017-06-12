New Carlsbad Trampoline Park to Open in July | NBC 7 San Diego
logo_sd_2x
Ignite San Diego

Ignite San Diego

Local business spotlight

New Carlsbad Trampoline Park to Open in July

The park will have 4,000 square feet of open trampoline space and two dodge ball courts

By Anna Conkey

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Courtesy of House of Air
    House of Air trampolines

    A new Carlsbad trampoline park will be hiring more than 60 employees as they prepare to open in July. 

    The House of Air, a 32,000 square foot trampoline park, will have 4,000 square feet of open trampoline space and two dodge ball courts when it opens, according to a statement from House of Air General Manager Dave Ogilvie.

    The park will also feature a 30-foot rock climbing tower and free-fall zone, among other elements. 

    “We’re very excited to bring something this awesome to North County,” said Ogilvie in a statement. “Our motto is safety first. Awesome second. And we will have plenty of both.”

    House of Air caters to recreational, fitness, and group activities, including birthdays and corporate events, according to its website.

    Ogilvie said the House of Air is in the process of hiring staff and is looking to bring about 60 new jobs to the Carlsbad area.

    More information can be found at the House of Air website.

    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 57 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC 7 San Diego anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices