Friends and neighbors say the woman named as the sixth victim in a series of violent attacks in San Diego that targeted the homeless community last year, was not homeless.

Molly Simons, 83, was named the sixth victim on Thursday.

According to the ME report, Simons suffered a serious head injury and died on July 30, 2016.

Friends describe Simons as a very sweet person with a gentle soul. They said she loved to garden in the North Park apartment complex she had lived in with her husband for more than 20 years.

“She'd water the plants and she'd talk to them. She'd sort of cradle them and water them and say, 'I love you, I love you'," said neighbor Celia Lopez.

“One of the perks of this place was that we felt so lucky that we got to live above this couple," Lopez added.

Simons also volunteered at the neighborhood YMCA, spending endless hours bringing joy to others, neighbors said.

“She would bring her own coffee, by herself, bring it over there for whoever came by, and they just loved working with her," said neighbor Kevin Bannister.

San Diego Police say Jon Guerrero, the suspect in a 12-day killing spree last summer, is also believed to be behind the attack on Simons.

Guerrero allegedly attacked and killed four people, injured two--most of the victims were homeless.

As for Simon's friends and neighbors, the news of her killing still brings deep sadness.

“Everyone knew who Joe and Molly were, they had been here so long and they were just so sweet," Lopez said.

Police told NBC 7, Simons and the suspect did not know each other.

Guerrero is currently being held at a psychiatric facility.

Simons’ husband no longer lives in North Park. After her death, he moved out of state with their son.