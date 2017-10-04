Neighbors Evacuated During Police Activity in El Cerrito

Residents living nearby were evacuated after officers responded to a domestic disturbance in the El Cerrito area Wednesday night, San Diego police confirmed.

The incident began at 7:21 p.m. on the 6000 block of Estelle Street near 60th Street just off El Cajon Boulevard.

At the time, officers did not know if anyone was inside.

As of just after 10 p.m., officers were still on scene.

No other information was available.

