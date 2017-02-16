Residents in a Mira Mesa neighborhood said the collision that took the life of a 59-year old woman and injured her husband Thursday morning is the not the first crash to occur in the area.

"I say there an accident at least once a year," neighbor Stephanie told NBC 7. She did not wish to reveal her last name.

Around 6 a.m., a driver failed to stop at a red light and crashed into two people crossing Mira Mesa Boulevard at Marbury Avenue.

The woman died in the collision and her 64-year old husband was rushed to a nearby hospital with a broken bone and head injuries, San Diego Police said.

The driver, identified only as a 26-year-old man, stayed at the scene.

Several people stopped by to help the victims, including a nurse and an officer with the academy.

Stepanie told NBC 7, Thursday's crash was one too many.

"Before we moved in, we didn't know but we found out later that there was a car crash where the car ran directly into of this house," she said.

She added that speeding is an issue on Mira Mesa Boulevard.

"We could really kind of use a big protective wall," she said.