Neighbors Angry Over Violent Concert Brawl in North Park

Many North Park residents are blaming the following security at a concert venue after a rapper was punched, and a person was stabbed in a brawl Wednesday night.

The incident occurred while rapper XXXtentacion was performing on stage at the Observatory North Park on University Avenue.

A man rushed onto the stage and punched the rapper. During a brawl that followed, a 19-year-old man was stabbed, San Diego police said. The man is expected to survive.

During the brawl, nearly 800 people spilled into the streets of North Park.

Now, North Park homeowners told NBC 7, they are afraid for their own safety.

North Park Residents Critical of Concert Venue After Brawl

Nearby residents say the Observatory in North Park needs to do more to make sure that violent fights, like the one that happned Wednesday night on stage, don't happene again. NBC 7's Liberty Zabala has more. (Published Thursday, June 8, 2017)

“Last night was a really scary experience,” said resident Kevin Ring-Dowell said.



"It sounded like there was a mob outside. There was a roar coming through our double pane windows," Tony Ring-Dowell told NBC 7.



Tony and Kevin Ring-Dowell live just one block from the Observatory North Park.

“Property value occurred to me last night. I'm most interested to see how the police respond. I'm crossing my fingers now,” Tony said.

The venue's General Manager Paris Landen said there were 48 security guards on staff Wednesday night, supported by off-duty San Diego police officers.

She praised their response to the brawl.

“They pulled together, they did what they were supposed to do. They stayed on point,” Landen said.

So far, there have been no changes to the concert schedule at the venue.

The North Park Community Association previously shared its concerns about the potential for violent outbreaks at concerts when the Observatory North Park changed ownership.

After this incident, management at the venue said it will review its security strategy.

But many neighbors are already talking about getting city leadership involved.

Councilmember Chris Ward wrote a statement on the neighborhood app NextDoor, which read:

"The community cannot be expected to sacrifice basic standards of public health and safety, and we must critically reevaluate our approach to maintaining a workable balance that keeps North Park such a great place to live and visit."