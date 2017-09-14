Several Businesses Still Without Water in Mission Valley

Several businesses in the area flooded after multiple water main breaks in Morena and Mission Valley.

we have no idea at this point what it will take to get up and running.

Several water main breaks that burst in the Mission Valley and Morena area have some business owners concerned about the damage left behind.

Three water main breaks burst in the Morena area, while one caused a 20-foot high geyser to shoot up into the air on Interstate 8 Thursday afternoon. The water main break also caused an 8-foot-wide sinkhole to open up on the freeway lanes leading to a traffic nightmare for local drivers, just before the evening commute.

The City of San Diego did not directly state the reason behind the chain reaction of water main breaks.

Many residents and businesses owners in the area are now dealing with the aftermath of the incident.

Gary Bretow owns a chiropractic clinic in the Morena area.

"I got a call from one of my staff members saying she could not get into the building," said Bretow. "There was water rushing everywhere and police all the way around. I immediately got over here, it took me about a half hour to get here."

Bretow assessed the damage to his clinic and made the decision to cancel his appointments for Thursday and Friday.

"Oh it was unreal, oh yeah just like a river," he recalled.



He had up to six inches of standing water in the courtyard in front of his clinic.

"We have no idea at this point what it will take to get up and running," he said.



Bretow added that he has to replace the tile and carpet in his offices.

"[We] will also have to cut out about a foot of drywall and re-drywall and re-paint," he told NBC 7.

Although he explained it’s an inconvenience, he shrugged and said: "It could've been a lot worse."