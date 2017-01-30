Southern Poverty Law Center, a non-profit organization committed to fighting hate, intolerance and discrimination through education and litigation, released this map - shown only in part here - online.

A new hate map released by a national non-profit shows there were 30 hate groups across Southern California in 2015, and nearly a dozen of them were in San Diego County.

Southern Poverty Law Center, a non-profit organization commited to fighting hate, intolerance and discrimination through education and litigation, recently released the map.

They found 11 hate groups in San Diego, spreading from the North County down to the border.

Some of those hate groups include the Ruth Institute in San Marcos, an anti-LGBT group, the Christian Anti-Defamation Commission in Vista, As-Sabiqun in San Diego, and Nation of Islam in San Diego, among others. Take a look at the map by clicking here.

Hate groups are defined by the non-profit as groups with beliefs or practices that "attack or malign an entire class of people, typically for their immutable characteristics," according to the site. Those activities can include criminal acts, speeches and leafleting, among other activities.

The list was built using hate group publications and websites as well as citizen and law enforcement reports, field sources and news reports.

In 2015, Texas had the most hate groups nationwide, followed by California.

The numbers are up 14 percent from 2014.