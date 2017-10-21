Navy Ship Named for WWII Medal of Honor Recipient Christened

Hershel "Woody" Williams, 94, attended the christening of his ship Saturday.

A new Navy ship, named for a World War II hero awarded the Medal of Honor for his bravery in Iwo Jima, was christened Saturday.

Hershel “Woody” Williams, who is 94, was there with his family to see the christening of his ship.

Members of his family helped break the ceremonial champagne bottle on the USS Hershel “Woody” Williams.





During the battle of Iwo Jima, Williams struck key Japanese locations with flamethrowers - clearing a path for the Marines behind him.

He is the last surviving U.S. Marine to receive the Medal of Honor for service in World War II.

Williams spoke in front of the group gathered for the christening.

“May [the crew] always be safe and continue to be proud of who they are and the country that they serve,” he said.

The ship is the Navy's second ESB ship with a 52,000- square foot flight deck for aircraft.

The vessel is designed for maritime security, counter-piracy operations and humanitarian missions.

The ship will be delivered to the Navy next February.



