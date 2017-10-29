Navy Investigating Death of Green Beret as Possible Crime - NBC 7 San Diego
Navy Investigating Death of Green Beret as Possible Crime

Several news outlets have reported two members of SEAL Team 6 are under investigation

By Brie Stimson

    The Navy is investigating the death of an Army Green Beret in Mali as a possible crime, a Navy spokesman told NBC News.

    Staff Sgt. Logan Melgar, 34, was found dead in the capital of Bamako on June 4.

    Melgar’s case was transferred from the Army Criminal Investigation Command to the Navy on Sept. 25.

    "I have no info on his cause and manner of death," spokesman Ed Buice of Naval Criminal Investigative Services told NBC. The agency does not discuss details of ongoing investigations, according to Buice.

    Several news organizations, including CNN, the New York Times, ABC News and the Washington Post are reporting two members of SEAL Team 6 are part of the investigation. NBC cannot independently confirm those reports.


