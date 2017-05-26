Nationals Slug Way to Win Over Padres

The last time the Padres won three straight games was April 29, April 30 and May 1. Since then they had not been able to put together anything resembling a winning streak. After taking the last two games of a 3-game set in New York the Friars had a chance to make it three wins in a row again.

They’ll have to give it another try at a later date.

San Diego was no match for Nationals ace Max Scherzer in a 5-1 loss in our nation’s capital. Scherzer allowed a scant three hits and struck out 13 in 8.2 innings. The only run he allowed came on a Ryan Schimpf homer in the 4th inning.

Starting pitcher Luis Perdomo threw well enough to get his first win of the year. He allowed three runs in 6.0 innings and punched out six hitters. The only runs Perdomo allowed came on a solo home run by former Padres farmhand Trea Turner leading off the game and a 2-run shot by Michael Taylor in the 4th.

Washington’s other two runs also came on a long-ball by someone you expect to hit a lot of them. In the 7th inning San Diego reliever Kirby Yates left a pitch over the middle of the plate and All-Star outfielder Bryce Harper deposited it into the upper deck in right field for a 2-run blast and a 5-1 lead.

Believe it or not the Padres had a chance to tie it up. In the 9th inning Scherzer gave up a walk, a hit and hit a batter so he was pulled one out shy of a complete game with the bases loaded and the tying run coming to the plate in the form of pinch-hitter Hunter Renfroe.

Nats reliever Koda Glover came on and whiffed Renfroe, the 14th Padre to go down on strikes in the game. On Saturday the Padres hand the ball to Clayton Richard, who gets the start against former San Diego State standout Stephen Strasburg.

