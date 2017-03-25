The National City Police Department (NCPD) hosted a Use of Force Community Workshop on Saturday morning.

The unique and interactive Community Outreach Program (COP) is designed to inform members of the community on law enforcement’s use of force options and the effects they have on communities

Participants had an opportunity to role-play in different scenarios as responding officers, as well as listen to and talk about use of force options.

The workshop took place at the National City Police Department from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.